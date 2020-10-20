(Photos) Mo Salah’s new commemorative 100-goal golden boots are glorious

Mohamed Salah will be wearing a new commemorative pair of boots when he steps out at the Johan Cruijff ArenA this week.

The Egyptian King bagged his 100th goal for Liverpool in the Merseyside Derby and Adidas have created some special footwear for the forward.

They’re glorious, showing off gold studs, a fashionable design, and a little mention by the laces of Salah’s personal milestone at Anfield.

Take a look at the photos below: