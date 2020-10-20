Shocking: VAR David Coote didn’t know he could give Pickford a red card in the Merseyside Derby – report

In a shocking turn of events, it’s reported the VAR from last weekend’s Merseyside Derby, David Coote, forgot he could review the incident involving Jordan Pickford and Virgil van Dijk which resulted in the Dutchman needing surgery.

The official rules state Coote was allowed to take a second look at the challenge, despite the earlier offside call – but the Nottinghamshire-born match official didn’t.

According to the Daily Mail, the assistant checked the offside ‘forensically‘ and believed it nullified everything that come afterwards as a new phase of play and didn’t bother to check.

Liverpool are demanding an explanation on PGMOL’s handling of the incident, with the champions said to believe the Premier League are more interested in briefing their version of events instead of communicating with the club.

Earlier this week, the Guardian also claimed the Reds have asked for a review of the use of VAR at Goodison Park to get an explanation as to why Sadio Mane was adjudged offside to rule out Jordan Henderson’s last-minute match-winner.

Simply having a virtual assistant doesn’t mean decisions are flawless, and since the introduction of the extra level of officiating we’ve never seen more controversy. The VAR, Coote in this instance, is only human and prone to errors.