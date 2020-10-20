Find out who the 10 best Liverpool players of all time are and celebrate the club’s array of talent. Read on to find out more about the talent at Anfield.

The 10 Best Liverpool Players of All Time

The Reds have cemented themselves as one of the most elite football clubs in Europe and the world. Anfield has been blessed with some of the most impressive talent to ever play the beautiful game of football. Sports betting fans have also seen some lucrative wins from the pool of talent that Liverpool has had throughout the club’s history.

Let’s take a look at some of the legends that have donned the red shirt. With such a prestigious club and history, it is difficult to create a list of only 10 top players. Nonetheless, here’s our list of the 10 best Liverpool players of all time!

1. Steven Gerrard

Steven Gerrard is one of the most loved footballers throughout the world and has legendary status at Anfield. Gerrard’s career at Liverpool demands respect and his commitment to the club goes unrivalled. Fans will most notably recall his incredible moments during the Istanbul 2005 legendary comeback game, the 2001 treble and the 2006 FA Cup final. Today, Gerrard is the manager of the Scottish Premiership club Rangers.

2. Sir Kenny Dalglish

Better known as “King Kenny”, the Scottish former football player and manager graced Liverpool with some of his best performances on the field. During the late 1970s and early 1990s, Dalglish cemented himself as a club hero with the winning goal at the 1978 European Cup. He went on to play for Liverpool for more than half of his football career.

3. Ian Rush

Ian Rush is hands down one of the most lethal strikers of his generation with an impressive record that has stood the test of time. He served Liverpool for two-thirds of his football career from 1980 to 1986 and from 1988 to 1996, after a short time spent at Juventus in the 1987-88 season. Rush made 469 appearances and scored 229 goals for Liverpool.

4. Jamie Carragher

Adored and respected by supporters and teammates alike, Jamie Carragher has been the man the club could depend on in defence. Excelling in both domestic and European level, Carragher is best known for being the ultimate one-club player with a gigantic heart. He played a pivotal role in the club’s success and has endured many trials and tribulations with the club. Carragher made more than 700 appearances for Liverpool and he was part of the team that had the world in disbelief at the Istanbul 2005 comeback game against AC Milan.

5. Robbie Fowler

Considered a product of Liverpool F.C., Robbie Fowler signed as a youth team player upon leaving school in the summer of 1991. During the 1994-95 season, Fowler became a constant member of the Liverpool squad, including the 1995 League Cup final victory. Robbie Fowler lived for scoring goals and to be the hero of the game. He is sixth on Liverpool’s all-time goalscoring list and seventh on the all-time Premier League list. Today, Fowler is the manager of Australian A-League side Brisbane Roar.

6. Billy Liddell

Billy Liddell played his entire career (1938-1961) at Liverpool F.C., he also served the RAF during World War II and worked as an accountant. Considered the Cristiano Ronaldo of his day, he was a left-winger who could easily play as an inside forward or up front. Liddell was a two-footed, quick and direct goalscorer who helped the Reds revival and 1947 league victory. Billy was nicknamed “Liddellpool’’ and scored a career-best 33 goals in 1955-56.

7. Kevin Keegan

Kevin Keegan was the football star of the 1970s, and he was fast, skilful, and committed on the field. He was an incredible player who had infectious enthusiasm which often influenced his teammates to believe in succeeding. Keegan was Liverpool’s first pin-up boy and he definitely made the number seven shirt famous. At Liverpool, Keegan won three First Division titles, the UEFA Cup twice, the FA Cup and the European Cup.

8. Alan Hansen

Alan Hansen’s reading of the game and positioning was well regarded. In fact, he would be able to spot danger at every turn and swiftly act on it, nicking the ball and passing it to a fellow teammate. Anfield was certainly lucky to have had a defender as great as Alan Hansen. Calm under pressure, Hansen is considered by many as the club’s finest centre-half and he has an impressive medal collection to prove his talent. With 14 goals and 620 appearances, Hansen helped Liverpool win three European Cups.

9. Graeme Souness

Graeme Souness led Liverpool through one of the most dominant spells in the club’s history with a sheer will to win like no other skipper. While he was playing for Liverpool, he won five League Championships, three European Cups, and four League Cups. He also scored the winning goal against Everton during the first all-Merseyside cup final.

10. Ray Clemence

Ray Clemence is considered to be the greatest goalkeeper in the club’s history. During his time at Liverpool, he helped the club become the best team with the best defence along with players such as Neal, Kennedy, Thompson, and Hansen. Clemence was amazing between the goalposts with a great positional sense and quick reactions. His team could always count on him to save the day as he rarely had a poor game. Clemence deserves all the praise with his agility and dominance in the goalposts.

Liverpool has a history of talented players that is sure to give you goosebumps. These players have given some spectacular performances, goals, and saves worthy of celebration. Today, Liverpool F.C. are certainly looking stealthy with players such as Virgil Van Dijk, Trent Arnold-Alexander, and Mo Salah all providing exciting football. These are our legends in the making!