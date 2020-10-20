Thiago hits Twitter after Everton game with quality message about Liverpool

Thiago absolutely ran the show against Everton on Saturday lunchtime, and it’s a travesty he didn’t end up on the winning side after his first full 90 as a Red.

Richarlison scythed our playmaker down at the end of the game, and it’s very lucky the Brazilian didn’t break our Spaniard’s leg.

Everton found the whole thing hilarious – which doesn’t surprise us – after the manner in which they held themselves throughout the 90 minutes.

Thiago though does NOT have a nasty injury, unlike Virgil van Dijk, who is going to miss the season after what the idiot Jordan Pickford did to him.

The no.6 posted this image on Twitter with the message, ‘It’s all about teamwork,’ and he’s right.

For us, Thiago is now an automatic starter when fit – such is the poise and balance he gives our midfield.