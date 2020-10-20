Thomas Muller sends Van Dijk classy message after Dutchman shares rehab plan

Bayern Munich and Germany legend Thomas Muller has sent a message of support to Virgil van Dijk, who is likely to miss the season injured after Jordan Pickford’s cowardly challenge on Saturday.

Pickford scissored Van Dijk’s standing leg, which when you consider a goalkeeper is allowed to use his hands, is all the more outrageous.

The Dutchman posted a quality message on Twitter about his plans on bouncing back – and Muller jumped on it – wishing someone he’s faced at international level and in the Champions League – ‘all the best’.

It shows the standing Virg has in the world game right now when players like Muller, who have never been a team-mate, are using their platforms to speak about him.

He’ll be back – and better than ever. It’s just going to take some time.