(Video) ‘DIOGOOOO!’ Robbo and Milner can’t believe Jota’s bad defending in Rondo drill and their reaction is hilarious

We reckon Andy Robertson is our first-choice Liverpool player to go for a pint with, you know!

The Scot is smart, witty and downright hilarious, in truth. We love this clip of him winding up new team-mate Diogo Jota, too.

Robbo and Jota are in the middle of the Melwood rondo, and are required to steal the ball back from the passing circle, but the former is unimpressed with his partner’s defensive application!

James Milner then joins in the teasing with Robbo on his knees.

“I don’t think I’ve gone for that. I’ve gone for a lot… Stay in the game,” he joked – regarding how many passes were completed under Jota’s watch.

We’re glad he’s settled in quickly!