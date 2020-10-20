(Video) Hendo celebrating derby goal is heartbreaking knowing it gets unfairly chalked off

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson thought he’d scored the match-winner against Everton at Goodison Park over the weekend, but VAR David Coote ruled it out.
Sadio Mane was incorrectly adjudged offside in the build-up play – but don’t just take our word for it, have a look at this freeze-frame.
The club have now released the behind-the-scenes footage from Goodison, as they do for every game, and watching back the skipper’s celebrations is heartbreaking.
It should have been the winner.
Take a look at the video below (via LFC TV):
Man look at Henderson’s reaction…
He deserved this goal more than anyone. pic.twitter.com/0LSwpP3R0v
— Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) October 19, 2020
