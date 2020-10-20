(Video) Jordan Pickford should be banned for as long as Van Dijk is out, says respected journalist

Julian Laurens has called for Jordan Pickford to be given a lengthy ban by the FA, even if rules currently stipulate nothing can be done about his horror challenge on Virgil van Dijk.

The Dutchman will now miss the season with an ACL injury, with his surgery date yet to even be confirmed.

As referee Michael Oliver and David Coote on VAR both saw the incident and decided to do nothing about it, the FA cannot now intervene with a suspension – which we think is downright horrible and simply rubs salt in the wounds.

In fairness, Pickford is a diabolical keeper and the fact he’ll remain in the side actually makes Everton worse, but this isn’t the point.

Julian Laurens of ESPN wholeheartedly agrees – stating that if it were up to him – Pickford’s ban would actually be as long as VVD”s absence.

And why isn’t it? It’s a reckless, nasty tackle – that sees only one player and one club punished – the victims of it.