(Video) Matip’s reaction to Trent’s nearly-great freekick v Everton is slightly odd

Joel Matip is about as wholesome a person as you could imagine – and when he’s fit – he’s a quite brilliant centre-back as well.

The Cameroonian came in and did well v Everton, which would have been a tricky task considering they have the Premier League’s in-form striker leading their line and because his partner at the back Virgil van Dijk limped off early.

Liverpool fans adore him, and his funny little moments off the ball on the pitch make him all the more loveable!

His reaction to Richarlison’s tackle on Thiago was pure ‘No Context Matip’ – as is his decision to cower at Trent Alexander-Arnold’s freekick attempt past Jordan Pickford!

We guess he did make himself quite small in an attempt to not get hit…

Never change, Joel!