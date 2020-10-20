(Video) When Andy Robertson destroyed David Coote – ‘What’s the point in having you in the middle?’

David Coote cost Liverpool the game on Saturday. We played great and 100% deserved three points, but he shockingly didn’t send Jordan Pickford off and then ruled out a perfectly legitimate winner in injury time for no reason as the VAR.

We don’t agree with the hate messages he’s received, but think he’s totally incapable of doing the job he’s paid for – and remain unapologetic about that opinion.

Coote is no stranger to controversy with Liverpool, of course.

Last time he reffed us properly, he earned the wrath of Jurgen Klopp and Andy Robertson – who both thought he did a horrible job in officiating the game v Burnley last season – in which our left-back was denied a stonewaller late on.

“How’s that not a penalty is a disgrace. How the f**k is that not a penalty? You didn’t see f**king anything. You didn’t see anything the whole game apart from f**king booking them in the last minute. F**k me. What’s the point in having you in the middle? What’s the point in having you? F**k me. Honestly,” Robbo said, which you can see in the video below.

Coote was the VAR for the game v Everton, but he ended up having even more influence than if he was out in the middle.

What a farce.