“You want to measure yourself against the best”: Gullit says Ajax are excited to play Liverpool in the Champions League

Netherlands legend Ruud Gullit claims Ajax are happy to have drawn Liverpool in the Champions League group stages this season.

The six-time winners were put into Group D with the Dutch giants, along with Serie A outfit Atalanta and Danish side Midtjylland.

The Reds travelled to Amsterdam this week to kick off their Champions League campaign at the Johan Cruijff ArenA, and Gullit has explained the hosts are relishing a chance to test themselves against top-tier opposition.

“Ajax was very happy with the draw because you want to play against Liverpool, you want to measure yourself against the best, so for the Dutch it’s a good draw,” he told LFC TV.

“This is a new team and they sold a lot of players again. They are a team that likes to play against a team that likes to play as well because they have difficulty playing against a team who gets players behind the ball and defends deep.

“I remember when Ajax played Real Madrid and outplayed them. That’s what they hope to do also against Liverpool.”

Kind words from Gullit and we’re sure they’re reciprocated by Liverpool, who are looking forward to facing the 2018 semi-finalists this week.

The game at the Johan Cruijff ArenA will get underway tomorrow night at 8PM (BST) and will be the first time the Reds take to the field after Virgil van Dijk’s horrific injury.

With the Dutchman out of the game in his homeland, Fabinho can be expected to fill-in alongside Joe Gomez as Joel Matip faces a late fitness test.

