Carra and Neville beef over Klopp’s comments – with Gary accused of being Ed Woodward lapdog

There was a lot going on on Twitter last night.

First, the internet reacted to Jurgen Klopp’s criticism of Jamie Carragher – for an apparent suggestion that Liverpool were foolish for going into the season without another central defensive option.

But the former Liverpool star denied making these claims, before his colleague/foe Gary Neville got involved – declaring that the ‘infighting had started already…’

Carra though was having none of this, suggesting he was capable of providing actual analysis on his former club, unlike Neville – who is a lapdog for Ed Woodward!

You can see the tweets below…

Not once this season have I said it was a mistake for Klopp not to buy a CB for the exact reason he states 🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/w97ltPZV8x — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) October 20, 2020

No Gary, just a pundit critiquing the team he played for, other pundits choose not to & instead attack the easy option at the club. #woodward https://t.co/k4W5w7q8L0 — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) October 20, 2020

It’s a little fiery, isn’t it?!

In fairness to Carra, we think his analysis of how much we’ll miss VVD is fair. He did tell us to go and sign Dayot Upamecano in January though, so perhaps Klopp’s interpretation of his comments are not unfair either.

Neville has not behaved well during the saga – visibly gleeful after the van Dijk injury. We know who’ll end the season higher up the table.