Harvey Elliott ‘best player on pitch’ on ‘quality’ debut: Many Blackburn fans react to LFC starlet’s debut

Harvey Elliott was named in the starting XI for Blackburn tonight against Watford.

Sadly for our 17-year-old, on loan with Tony Mowbray for the campaign in the Championship, Blackburn lost 3-1, but the reaction to Elliott’s debut has been entirely positive, judging by Twitter.

Many fans praised his role, with the youngster doing a creative job on Blackburn’s right-wing.

We want Elliott to get as many minutes as possible this term. It’s a great sign that he got a start tonight, which means he must have been doing the business in training – which is perhaps no surprise given he’s been working with Sadio Mane, Mo Salah et al for over a year now!

