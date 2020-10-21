Harvey Elliott ‘best player on pitch’ on ‘quality’ debut: Many Blackburn fans react to LFC starlet’s debut

Harvey Elliott was named in the starting XI for Blackburn tonight against Watford.

Sadly for our 17-year-old, on loan with Tony Mowbray for the campaign in the Championship, Blackburn lost 3-1, but the reaction to Elliott’s debut has been entirely positive, judging by Twitter.

Many fans praised his role, with the youngster doing a creative job on Blackburn’s right-wing.

We want Elliott to get as many minutes as possible this term. It’s a great sign that he got a start tonight, which means he must have been doing the business in training – which is perhaps no surprise given he’s been working with Sadio Mane, Mo Salah et al for over a year now!

Harvey Elliott’s a very intelligent player. Really good vision and understanding. #Rovers — John Mousis (@jmousis) October 21, 2020

@LFC Harvey Elliott looks better in an @Rovers kit you know 😉💙🤍 — andrew wilding (@a_wildthing) October 21, 2020

Harvey Elliott is going all the way to the top, outstanding footballer and he’s only 17 #Special — Jonathan Hubschmid (@HUBBY109) October 21, 2020

Outstanding on debut, best player on the pitch behind Ben Foster — Jonathan Hubschmid (@HUBBY109) October 21, 2020

Think we could have the makings of a very good team when we get these new signings bedded in but need a plan B when Tony’s tiki taka isn’t working, think Harvey Elliott will be a key player for us over the course of the season. — Adrian Hoyle (@adrianbrfc) October 21, 2020

A sublime ball from Harvey Elliott puts Armstrong through, he looks to chip Foster but he's able to get a glove to it. Golden opportunity. — Jaquob Crooke (@JaquobC) October 21, 2020

Harvey Elliott 🔥 — Bill Ingham (@inghamN9) October 21, 2020