Journalist apologises for false van Dijk claim: ‘It is wrong to mention someone’s health’

David Ornstein, a trusted Athletic correspondent, made a big claim earlier today about the severity of Virgil van Dijk’s injury.

He said that the Dutchman’s issue is actually worse than an ACL, although he has since come out and apologised – claiming there is nothing from the club to suggest as much.

Obviously, Liverpool have not shared any information of the like, considering van Dijk is yet to even be booked into surgery.

You can see the tweets below:

To clarify, there’s been nothing from Liverpool or Virgil Van Dijk to suggest his injury is worse than initially feared. It was wrong to mention someone’s health & a private situation. My apologies. As said in the video the priority is to wish VVD the very best in his recovery 🙏 — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) October 21, 2020

We’re glad Ornstein said sorry as it’s not for anyone to speculate on the future of somebody’s career like that.

It’s going to be a long road back for Virg, and as Liverpool fans, we’re all behind him.

Now, it’s up to the boys to show they can do it without him. It’s going to be a huge season for Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Fabinho and whoever else ends up back there!