Klopp bullishly vows to ‘prove wrong’ Bookies and Doubters: ‘Next few weeks we’ll calm you down’

We’ve actually seen some Liverpool fans – Liverpool fans who have witnessed what we’ve achieved over the past two years – write us off this season.

We’ve seen Reds suggest a Top Four finish and an FA Cup win would be a good campaign, which is maybe the most talkSPORT, Adrian Durham sentence ever mustered – especially when you consider what our manager thinks of said competition!

Liverpool without Virgil van Dijk are a far worse side. Anyone would be. But we’re still the best in the country. Alisson will be back by the end of the month to guard our net and the lads who will come in for the Dutchman have our full backing.

Manchester City have been installed as PL favourites again, but that’s when Liverpool perform best.

Ahead of the defence, we have the newly signed best midfield controller on the planet Thiago and a front-three in sizzling form.

Why should we not be confident? Disappointed, yes – but giving up is unforgivable.

Jurgen Klopp agrees – and made this following point in his press-conference – as cited by Paul Gorst on Twitter.

‘The next weeks wills calm you all down,’ he said.

We’re looking forward to them.