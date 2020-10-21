Klopp: Van Dijk and Thiago ‘are the only ones dealing with’ consequences of Everton’s dirty play

Jurgen Klopp has bemoaned the fact that only Virgil van Dijk – whose season is over – and Thiago – who picked up a nasty knock – are suffering after Everton 2-2 Liverpool.

Jordan Pickford, whose outrageous tackle saw our Dutch legend leave the field, and Richarlison, who was red-carded – won’t really have much to worry about.

Richarlison was at least sent off so will face a three-game ban, but Pickford will be allowed to start the next game, which we find repulsive – as does Klopp – although his wording was far more careful.

“Injuries happen in football, very often in challenges – very often both players try to play the ball but it was not the case in these two challenges (Pickford and Richarlison) and that makes it very difficult to take,” he said.

“If you do something wrong you have to deal with the consequences, but in this case Van Dijk and Thiago are the ones dealing with it. I only speak because you asked about it.”

You can listen to his interview on the matter courtesy of Empire of the Kop, below.

Tonight, his Liverpool side face Ajax in the Champions League, with Joe Gomez set to start alongside Fabinho in central defence.

With Thiago out, Jordan Henderson will anchor the side at no.6, with Gini Wijnaldum and Naby Keita likely either side.