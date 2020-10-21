Mbappe admires Liverpool and is open to joining the Reds, claims French football expert

Liverpool have previously been linked with a move for PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe, but it now seems there is some substance to the rumours.

Talk of the Frenchman signing for the reigning Premier League champions started when Nike was confirmed as the Reds’ new kit manufactures.

It began as a tongue in cheek joke among supporters at the time, but comments from Mbappe talking about Liverpool started to get fans dreaming.

Now – French football expert Julien Laurens believes the PSG star has two clear options if/when he leaves his homeland: the Bernabéu or Anfield.

Speaking to talkSPORT, the journalist said Mbappe clearly admires Liverpool and would realistically consider signing for the Reds in the future.

“If you ask Mbappe now about Liverpool he’s, ‘wow, it’s amazing what they do. The club is incredible. They’ve got an amazing team,’” he said.

“The future of Kylian Mbappe is up in the air because PSG will say, ‘okay you don’t want to extend your deal so we are going to sell you next summer’. There will be two clubs who he will be really keen on.

“Real Madrid are his dream, but Liverpool very much will be in the conversation for him and his family because he’s really in awe of what they are doing and what they are building. He spoke on the record of how good they’ve been.

“I think he used the word ‘machine’. I certainly think he will really fancy playing for a club like Liverpool if there was an opportunity there.

“I don’t think it’s just Real Madrid, I think there are others as well in Europe who have the same fascination and attraction as Real Madrid but they seem to still be the club he wants to play for.”

When it comes to a player like Mbappe, if his representatives did contact Liverpool there is no doubt the Reds would entertain the conversation and see what’s possible.

The Frenchman is one of the best players in the world and is a shoe-in for the Ballon d’Or once the reign of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo is over.

Whether or not Mbappe actually does move to Liverpool is another question entirely, with Real Madrid cited as his dream club to play for.