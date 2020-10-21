Pep Guardiola sends Virgil van Dijk classy message after devastating ACL injury

Liverpool superstar Virgil van Dijk has been sent a classy message by Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola after sustaining a horrific ACL injury in the Merseyside Derby.

The Dutchman was clattered by Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford early on in the match and couldn’t carry on, with Joe Gomez replacing him before the ten minute mark.

City boss Guardiola has now spoken of his admiration for the Liverpool defender and says the Premier League is better with “one of the best” playing in it.

“I cannot speak about how it will affect Liverpool. Jurgen can talk about this,” the Spaniard is quoted as saying by the Daily Star in his pre-Porto press conference.

“We wish him to get well soon and have a good recovery. I don’t like opponents losing important players for a long time.

“I don’t know him but he looks strong so he’s going to come back well. We’ll wait for him to come back – the Premier League is better with good players and he is one of the best.

“Get well soon and all the best for him, his family and all.”

It’s honestly a touch of class from the City boss – he could have simply said “we wish him all the best” and leave it there, but he went on to compliment the Dutchman.

With many seemingly desperate to defend Pickford’s right to make the challenge, it’s nice to hear such a prominent figure in football offer their support.

Liverpool are reluctant to put a time-frame on the defender’s recovery, but given the nature of his injury he is expected to sit out the majority of the season.