(Video) Adrian pulls off great save from pointblank range after incredibly nervy start

Yes, Adrian – that is what we like to see!

The Spaniard, who is standing in for Alisson in goal, pulled off a great save to deny Ajax an opening goal in the Reds’ first game in the new Champions League season.

The Dutch break well and a tidy bit of build-up play by David Neres and Quincy Promes resulted in a shot for the striker.

Adrian stood his ground and saved well with his right foot to deny the Netherlands international from pointblank range!

Take a watch of the video below (via Sport Premium):

