(Video) Brilliant Fabinho pulls off epic Milner-Clearance after Adrian lobbed

Fabinho is a very, very good centre-back, you know.

Tonight, the Brazilian, more comfortable in midfield, is in defence – as he will be for many games this season following the injury to Virgil van Dijk.

Just before half-time, he pulled off a brilliant goal-line clearance, that reminded us of James Milner’s famous one against Bournemouth.

Adrian’s keeping before it happened was atrocious – but it’s not the first and it won’t be the last.

So let’s focus on the positive – and that’s that Fabinho is a world-class footballer in multiple positions.

