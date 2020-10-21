(Video) Diogo Jota with sumptuous, creative pass in tasty cameo v Ajax

Diogo Jota is a real livewire. We love him as an impact sub. We used to groan when one of the front-three were withdrawn by Jurgen Klopp, but seeing the Portuguese really gets us excited.

He had chances tonight during his thirty minutes, and produced this wonderful pass at the death, which Gini Wijnaldum sadly couldn’t take in his path.

What we like most about the pass is that it was with his left-foot!

He likes to cut in and shoot on his right, but Jota is genuinely two-footed and can create with either – which is great as it means he can go down the line and put crosses in as well as go the other way.

More of this please, Diogo!