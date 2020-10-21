(Video) Klopp sends for Carra after CB comments: ‘There’s a reason they don’t do this job…’

Jurgen Klopp spoke to the media last night about his current central defensive situation – and he wasn’t in any mood for joking around.

The boss said that the decision to go into the season with three senior centre-backs, Fabinho and a crop of talented youngsters, was not a reckless one – and singled out Jamie Carragher for criticism – saying, ‘there is a reason why they do not do this job’.

With Joel Matip’s injury record though, and arguably Joe Gomez’s as well – stating we had ‘three senior centre-backs’ was a little ballsy in the first place.

Now, we simply need Matip and Gomez to stay as fit as is humanly possible and also perform at the very best of their ability.

Tonight v Ajax, Fabinho will partner Gomez – presumably with Rhys Williams on the bench as the next option.

We think it’s time Jordan Henderson and James Milner retrain so they can play the position!