(Video) Klopp slams Pickford & Richarlison for targeting van Dijk & Thiago in horror tackles

Manager Jurgen Klopp has criticised Everton duo Jordan Pickford and Richarlison for not playing the ball in their horror tackles on Virgil van Dijk and Thiago.

The Liverpool duo have sustained injuries, with the Dutchman out for many months with a serious ACL injury – but the midfielder isn’t thought to have picked up anything serious.

Speaking ahead of the Reds’ Champions League match against Ajax, Klopp said these tackles shouldn’t have happened as players usually play the ball – but that wasn’t the case this time.

