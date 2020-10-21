(Video) Liverpool score crazy goal v Ajax as dancing Sadio Mane forces O.G

Liverpool went 1-0 up for Ajax tonight through bizarre circumstances.

Sadio Mane skinned a defender, beat another, then booted the floor when trying to shoot!

But his shot was so far off-target, it ended up hitting a wrong-footed defender in Tagliafico, ending up in the net.

Dreadfully unlucky for the defender, but it’s probably about time Liverpool got some luck after what happened at the weekend!

Mane has been an absolute livewire all season, and it’s good to see the horrible nature of Saturday’s draw with Everton hasn’t knocked his confidence.

Watch the goal, courtesy of BT SPORT, here!