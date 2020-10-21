(Video) One of Lovren’s 40-yard ‘No Dejan!’ efforts has finally gone in – as Liverpool rue not replacing centre-back

We can remember tens of times that Dejan Lovren tried his hardest to score from a barbaric distance for Liverpool – only for the ball to end up in Row Z.

So much so, that as he was lining one up from just outside the centre-circle, the collective groan would penetrate Anfield long before the wayward shot had been fired.

But last night in the Champions League, one of them worked! The Croat pinged one in to level the scores v Club Brugge, only for his side to concede late on and lose 2-1.

Liverpool sold Lovren in the summer, under the quite fair consideration that he was surplus to requirements.

But now with Virgil van Dijk injured and Joel Matip unable to play more than once a week, it’s going to be a real slog in terms of central defensive options until Christmas.