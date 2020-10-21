Why Naby Keita isn’t involved as Liverpool take on Ajax in the Champions League

Naby Keita was expected to travel with the Liverpool squad to Amsterdam, but was left out of the team to face Ajax on Wednesday night.

The midfielder was set to give the Reds a boost after it was confirmed superstar signing Thiago Alcantara would remain at Melwood as a precaution.

According to the reliable David Lynch, Liverpool say Keita has also been left out as a precaution.

While bittersweet for fans, it was good news for youngster Curtis Jones, who got the nod to start in a midfield trio with James Milner and Gini Wijnaldum.

The three are exciting on paper and playing more regularly with the senior players will only be a good thing for our No.17.

Hopefully it’s nothing serious for Keita, though – the Guinean has struggled with injuries in the past, but now more than ever we need our best players fit.

Virgil van Dijk was struck down with a lengthy injury over the weekend and is now in need of an operation on his ACL before he can play again.

In the Dutchman’s absence, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip are expected to start most games, with Fabinho serving as an emergency back-up.