Wijnaldum destroys ‘stupid’ Pickford: ‘He didn’t care what happened…’

Gini Wijnaldum is completely unimpressed by Jordan Pickford ending his team-mate Virgil van Dijk’s season – labelling the performance of Everton as a whole as ‘completely unacceptable’.

The Dutchman was speaking alongside Jurgen Klopp in last night’s press-conference before the Ajax clash this evening, in which Liverpool will be without van Dijk (long-term) and also Thiago – the victim of another horror challenge – this time from Richarlison – who was rightly sent off.

In truth though, Pickford’s was even worse, and it grates Gini that the keeper wasn’t even sent off for it.

You can listen to his comments below. Spot on, isn’t he?