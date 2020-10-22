‘Diogo is a machine…’ Klopp loves his new £41m winger Jota

In mid-September, Liverpool signed Diogo Jota for £41m, seemingly out of nowhere.

There had been basically no rumours linking the Portuguese with us, and fans were far more concerned about the incoming Thiago transfer, that had just been completed.

But the Portugal international may end up being just as influential long-term.

He’s not had many minutes so far, but has properly impressed from the bench – and did so again in his thirty minute cameo v Ajax last night.

Jurgen Klopp has labelled his new left-winger, ‘a machine,’ which we think is an apt description when you consider Jota’s work on and off the ball.

Paul Gorst shared the quote on Twitter:

Klopp on front 3 changes: "We had to defend together in 4-5-1. Wingers need to be involved in defending. Big spaces for counter. It made sense for fresh legs. All 3 who came on were fresh. They helped a lot. Shaq, Taki, and Diogo is a machine. All fine." — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) October 21, 2020

Many Reds want Jota to start v Sheffield United, mainly at the expense of Roberto Firmino, who has two goals in 24 appearances up top.

The Brazilian isn’t looking sharp, but whatever he does still maximises Sadio Mane and Mo Salah – so we’re not calling for him to be dropped just yet.

Still, Jota on the left, with Mane centrally is an exciting prospect for a home tie.