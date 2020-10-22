Rhys Williams celebrates on social media after Champions League debut

Well done Rhys Williams, who has gone from Kidderminster Harriers to Liverpool in the Champions League inside 12 months.

The young Englishman, who also recently made his debut for his country’s U21 side, came on late for Liverpool last night to get another senior appearance.

With Virgil van Dijk out for the campaign, Williams may well feature in 2020/21.

He’s tall, good in the air and composed on the ball – and it seems out of all your current crop of youngsters – he’s the one who has climbed to the top of their pecking order.

Following his cameo performance from the bench, in which he won a few headers after stepping out from the back-line, Williams shared this message on Twitter.

His account isn’t even verified yet and he has only 17,000 followers, which shows how little was known about him before the campaign got underway.

We’re buzzing for him, and hope he continues his current upward curve.