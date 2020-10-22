There’s brilliant Liverpool injury news after last night’s social media worry

Posted by
There’s brilliant Liverpool injury news after last night’s social media worry

We think everyone needs to calm down right now in regards to Liverpool’s injury situation…

Every time somebody bends down to tie their laces, there’s a collective outpour of anxiety – which in fairness – is understandable considering what happened to Virgil van Dijk on Saturday.

So when Sadio Mane was subbed after an hour and seen with an ice-pack on his leg, many on Twitter lost the plot!

Thankfully though, Jurgen Klopp confirmed that’s it only a dead-leg from the Everton clash and it’s not anything that’ll keep him out of any Liverpool games.

“Sadio has since a few days a dead leg and deals with that in that area,” he told post-match reporters. “That’s the only thing why it’s still painful but it’s not a problem. When he doesn’t play, he puts ice on it.”

Thank goodness for that! Mane was a livewire and his brilliant play led to our rather fortunate winner last night v Ajax.

You can be pretty sure he’ll be in the starting XI for the Sheffield United game at the weekend – although Jurgen Klopp might choose to rotate against FC Midtjylland midweek – who just lost 4-0 to Atalanta and are by far the weakest side in our Champions League Group.

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top