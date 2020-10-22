(Video) Diogo Jota’s fire thirty minutes v Ajax: LFC have potential superstar on our hands

How exciting is it when Diogo Jota comes off the bench, now?

The drop-off between the front-three and Divock Origi is enormous and the Belgian was basically our only option last term when Jurgen Klopp wanted to bring off one of his superstar forwards…

But Jota is definitely playing better than Roberto Firmino right now and probably pushing the Brazilian for a starting spot.

Last night, Jota got half an hour on the left-wing – and again showed us what he’s capable of.

The Portugal international cut in on his right, beat his opponent down the left, played smart passes and linked up very well with Takumi Minamino.

Check it out, below!