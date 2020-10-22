(Video) Fabinho gives excellent interview in English after dropping world-class performance

Liverpool star Fabinho has seemingly picked up English rather quickly, giving an excellent interview after putting in an impressive performance at centre-half.

Speaking after the game, the Brazilian said it was a good result against a very strong side in Ajax, and a fantastic way to kick-off the Champions League this season.

Fabinho’s performance can’t be talked up enough – he was absolutely brilliant for Liverpool and a huge reason we managed to take all three points.

Take a watch of Fab’s interview below (via Sport 1):