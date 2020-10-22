(Video) Fabinho’s wonderful highlights v Ajax: Tackles, passes and interceptions galore

Fabinho strolled through the game last night like he’s been playing in central defence for many a season.

Without Virgil van Dijk, the Brazilian is going to have to fill in at the back many times this season – and on the evidence of our Champions League Group Stage Opener – it’s not something that’ll bother him.

Below, you can enjoy a highlights package of his 90 minutes.

It looks like Fab and Joe Gomez may be able to now form a partnership, which considering Joel Matip’s injury record, is imperative.

We especially like Fab’s ability to tackle in the area and come away with the ball – check out the clip below and you’ll see what we mean!