(Video) Gomez’s best bits from Ajax: big tackles, intelligent positioning & accurate passing

We needed Joe Gomez to take last night’s game by the scruff of the neck, in light of Virgil van Dijk’s long-term injury – and the England international did just that.
Our No.12 formed a solid partnership with makeshift centre-half Fabinho, and helped the Reds keep a clean sheet away at Ajax in the Champions League.
Below is a compilation of Gomez’s best bits from the game, including some intelligent positional play, big tackles and accurate passes from the back in the 1-0 win.
Pictures via BT Sport.
Joe Gomez v Ajax.
Remarkable. (@LFCComps) pic.twitter.com/Ttdk8F4LJh
— Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) October 21, 2020
