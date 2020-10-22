(Video) Gomez’s best bits from Ajax: big tackles, intelligent positioning & accurate passing

We needed Joe Gomez to take last night’s game by the scruff of the neck, in light of Virgil van Dijk’s long-term injury – and the England international did just that.

Our No.12 formed a solid partnership with makeshift centre-half Fabinho, and helped the Reds keep a clean sheet away at Ajax in the Champions League.

Below is a compilation of Gomez’s best bits from the game, including some intelligent positional play, big tackles and accurate passes from the back in the 1-0 win.

Pictures via BT Sport.