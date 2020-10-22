(Video) Harry Wilson scores first goal for Cardiff with accurate finish after charging run

Liverpool loanee Harry Wilson has already scored his first goal for new club Cardiff City in the Championship, guiding the ball past the goalkeeper from just inside the penalty area.

It was a clumsy bit of defending by the Welshman’s former club Bournemouth which led to a chance to attack for the Bluebirds, with the winger latching on to a loose ball.

Wilson charged into the penalty area from a midfield position and stroked the ball into the bottom-right corner of the net to make it 1-1 in the 61st minute.

Take a watch of the video below (via the EFL):

<div style=”width:100%;height:0px;position:relative;padding-bottom:56.327%;”><iframe src=”https://streamja.com/embed/9jNdv” frameborder=”0″ width=”100%” height=”100%” allowfullscreen style=”width:100%;height:100%;position:absolute;”></iframe></div>

If the above video isn’t loading, click here.