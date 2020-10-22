(Video) “He likes it, actually!” – Jurgen Klopp lauds Fabinho, who is happy in new position

Brazilian midfielder Fabinho was deployed as a centre-half last night, playing alongside Joe Gomez in the heart of Liverpool’s defence.

The Reds kept a clean sheet in the 1-0 win away at Ajax to kick-start our Champions League campaign, and our No.2 was a big part of the result.

Adrian was completely beaten as the ball looped over his head, but Fabinho charged to the goal-line to clear at the last moment to maintain the shutout.

Speaking to the press after the game, Jurgen Klopp explained the midfielder is happy at centre-half, saying “he likes playing it, actually” when asked about it.

Take a look at the video below: