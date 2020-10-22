(Video) “I’m not sure if you’re a journalist”: Klopp destroys reporter for stupid question

Jurgen Klopp’s pre-match press conference in Amsterdam didn’t go to plan for one journalist.

The Liverpool boss was asked whether the Reds “stand a chance” against Ajax, in light of Virgil van Dijk and Thiago’s injuries.

Klopp sarcastically responded with “no,” before slapping his head and saying “I’m not sure if you’re a journalist” to the reporter.

It was a funny moment – and you can see it below – and highlights how daft some questions the boss gets asked really are – what is he meant to say to ‘do you stand a chance?’

If given another chance to ask the question, we’re sure the journalist would prefer to say: ‘How do you think the Liverpool team will react without van Dijk’s presence and Thiago’s creativity?’