(Video) Klopp buzzing over new rule which enables him to tinker with his squad even more

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was clearly happy to have the new substitutes rule in the Champions League, using all five of his changes throughout the game.

Curtis Jones was pulled at half-time for captain Jordan Henderson, Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Bobby Firmino were taken off late on to give Diogo Jota, Takumi Minamino and Xherdan Shaqiri a chance, and lastly James Milner made way for Rhys Williams to make his European debut.

The new rule states you can make five changes – but only in three slots – and the boss couldn’t be happier.

Take a look at the video below to see what he has to say about it: