(Video) Klopp explains decision to take off Salah, Mane and Firmino all at once

Something we didn’t expect to see last night was Jurgen Klopp taking off Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Bobby Firmino all at once when only 1-0 up.

To be fair, the boss was bringing on the more than capable trio of Xherdan Shaqiri, Diogo Jota and Takumi Minamino in place.

It was proven to be a wise decision, with the Salah, Mane and Firmino all getting some time to cool down after a hard-fought game against Ajax as the Reds saw out the victory.

Jota, in particular, stood out and really grabbed his chance to give the boss something to think about when picking his starting eleven next week.

Take a watch of the video below: