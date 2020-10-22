(Video) Klopp hints at long-term plans for Gomez and Fabinho pairing at centre-back

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho was deployed as a centre-half against Ajax in the Champions League last night, in the absence of Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip.

To say the Brazilian put in a good shift would be an understatement, our No.2 absolutely killed it alongside the England international.

Jurgen Klopp has hinted the Gomez and Fabinho may have to get used to playing alongside each-other, suggesting they could be the preferred duo over Joe and Joel.

Of course, this isn’t confirmation of that – but it’s an interesting quote from the boss in light of van Dijk’s long-term injury.

Take a watch of the video below: