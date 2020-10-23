Brilliant injury news: Long-term absentee back way sooner than expected

We might be without Virgil van Dijk for the season, but it won’t be much longer before Alisson is between the sticks and marshalling the defence.

We initially were told Ali’s injury he picked up in training was a serious one – and his replacement Adrian has been a serious downgrade on the Brazilian and has cost Liverpool in the meantime.

But according to the Echo, Ali will be back for the West Ham game, meaning the only fixtures Adrian will have to step in for until our no.1’s return is Sheffield United this Saturday and then Fc Midtjylland midweek.

The team should be able to get through both – after the bounce-back victory over Ajax which came after the Aston Villa humbling and the unfair Everton draw.

We’d really like to see the team make a statement versus the Blades this weekend. Joel Matip could come back in at centre-back, and we’d fully expect Jordan Henderson to start as well. Hopefully Thiago could be selected as well – which will help us dominate possession and penetrate through the lines.