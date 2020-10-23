‘I dream of Liverpool,’ says Dutch midfielder

Go Ahead Eagles starlet Jay Idzes wants to play for Liverpool one day – but we imagine there’s quite a lot of youngsters in his position who feel similarly!

“As a kid, I didn’t have to become an astronaut or anything, because it was always soccer, soccer, soccer with me,” he told Voetbal Zone.

“And then I don’t even care what level I have reached. Of course, I dream of Liverpool, but I will have to show how far I can get.”

Idzes is 20-years-old, but only plays in the second tier in the Netherlands and in fairness, hasn’t made the kind of strides that would ever see him properly linked with an Anfield switch.

Still, if he develops as he clearly plans to, perhaps this situation may change in a few years down the line!

Liverpool are obviously well-stocked in midfield – so well-stocked that top players like Marko Grujic can leave on loan.

We have Curtis Jones coming through the ranks and James Milner’s performance v Ajax proves he has a few seasons left to boot.

For us though, our first-choice starting trio is Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and Thiago – with Naby Keita and Gini Wijnaldum very able deputies.