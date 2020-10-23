‘Jordan is really sad, really disappointed…’ Pickford’s reaction to van Dijk injury finally emerges

Posted by
‘Jordan is really sad, really disappointed…’ Pickford’s reaction to van Dijk injury finally emerges

Carlo Ancelotti has spoken about Jordan Pickford’s assault on Virgil van Dijk that will see the Dutchman miss the season.

Everton’s cowardly keeper scissored Virgil’s standing leg in the opening stages of the Merseyside Derby – somehow avoiding a red-card or any FA retrospective action.

We know that Pickford didn’t set out to injury van Dijk. We’re not stupid. But that doesn’t hide the fact that stupidity and recklessness caused the issue – as it did previously with Dele Alli.

Drunk drivers don’t intend to cause accidents – but they inevitably do because their actions are idiotic.

Ancelotti has stated that Pickford is ‘sad and disappointed,’ and we can only hope he’s apologised to van Dijk privately, because publicly he’s been silent.

Paul Joyce tweeted Ancelotti’s quotes on the subject:

In fairness, it’s probably more of a punishment for Everton is Pickford is allowed to continue between their sticks, because his head is clearly in a weird place and he’ll cost them.

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top