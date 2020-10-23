Liverpool linked with 32-capped Argentina CB who is on a free and could sign tomorrow

We imagine there are going to be countless central defenders linked with a transfer to Liverpool over the coming months.

With Virgil van Dijk injured, it’s a prime opportunity for media outlets to cook up some gossip regarding potential names to temporarily stand in for the legendary Dutchman.

Obviously the transfer window is closed, though, meaning no buys or loans can happen until January.

Free transfers are different, however – with clubs allowed to bring in players unattached to any club.

And we imagine this is why Ezequiel Garay has been linked. The 34-year-old made 23 appearances for Valencia last season, but was released in the summer and has yet to find a new club

LFC Transfer Room quote a report by fichajes.net that says the club might consider Garay as a stop-gap.

❗️Popular transfer outlet https://t.co/WnPN5Te8wG says that #LFC could look at the option of brining former Valencia defender Ezequiel Garay who is currently a free agent. The 34 year old Argentinian decided to stay without a club as he didn’t receive any ‘convincing' offers. pic.twitter.com/LqkA4qcirm — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) October 23, 2020

He’s way past his best, and last played for Argentina in 2015, but he’s probably a better option than Sepp van den Berg or promising youngster Billy Koumetio right now, anyway.

We like the trio of Joe Gomez, Joel Matip and Fabinho, but are concerned regarding the injury issues of Matip in particular.

Would Garay on the bench be handy? Maybe, but it doesn’t feel very Jurgen Klopp – and as a result – we’d take this one with a pinch of salt.