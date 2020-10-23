Predicted lineup v Sheffield United: Matip and Henderson return to form very strong side

There’ll be changes to the Liverpool lineup this Saturday evening that takes on Sheffield United at Anfield.

In midweek, Jurgen Klopp selected a midfield three of Curtis Jones, James Milner and Gini Wijnaldum, but we think only one of that trio will begin at Anfield.

With Jordan Henderson guaranteed to come back in, we reckon Gini will retain his place as Fabinho steps up from defence into holding midfield… Thiago won’t be risked this soon after Richarlison’s horror-challenge.

The reason for Fab’s switch is that Joel Matip should be back and ready to play alongside Joe Gomez at centre-back.

Interestingly, that particular pair have never started a game together as central defenders – which is a crazy stat considering both have been here since 2016.

Adrian will continue in goal, with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson the fullbacks.

Klopp has a decision to make with his front-three, as Taki Minamino and Diogo Jota are both knocking at his door with their recent cameos, but we think he’ll stick with Roberto Firmino – perhaps rotating midweek for the Champions League tie with FC Midtjylland.

Our predicted XI: Adrian; Trent, Robbo, Matip, Gomez; Fabinho, Hendo, Gini; Salah, Mane, Firmino