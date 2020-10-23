The Kostas Tsimikas situation – and when Greek will be back for Reds

Kostas Tsimikas hasn’t enjoyed the best start to his Liverpool career.

The Greek featured heavily in the summer friendlies, but has so far only made one proper appearance, in the EFL Cup victory over Lincoln – which is not great considering we’re approaching November.

Tsimikas has had a thigh problem ever since the 7-2 win, but according to David Lynch in This Is Anfield, he’ll be back in full training next week.

We very much hope so, as Liverpool play two games every week for the foreseeable – one in the Premier League and one in the Champions League.

Andy Robertson has been one of our best players this season and is an automatic starter in the bigger matches – but we think Jurgen Klopp can afford to field the new signing against FC Midtjylland for example – and home matches versus lower PL sides – in order to give the Scot a rest from his relentless work up the left flank.

We look forward to his return.