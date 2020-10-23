(Video) Harvey Elliott highlights v Watford: LFC wonderkid runs the show for Blackburn

It’s not hard to see what kind of a player Harvey Elliott will turn into.

He’s so smooth and elegant on the ball, and happy playing off one touch, that he’s going to be one of these modern playmakers from wide-positions.

Think Juan Mata, Bernardo Silva, Mesut Ozil (hopefully with more application)!

Elliott is one loan at Blackburn in the Championship and was their best player on his full debut, a 3-1 defeat to Watford.

His passing and the manner in which he demanded the ball especially impressed us.

He created two chances for team-mates and beat opponents via the dribble twice. The main thing for us is that he got 90 minutes, which is hopefully an indication he’s ready to play plenty of matches this term under Tony Mowbray.