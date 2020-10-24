Farcical: It turns out VAR didn’t even check if Fabinho got the ball for Sheffield United penalty

Honestly, what is the point in VAR?

For the Sheffield United penalty, it turns out the VAR Andre Marriner didn’t even check if Fabinho had got the ball – only whether the incident happened in or out of the penalty area.

Because a foot was on the line – we can just about accept it being regarded as in – but cannot comprehend how an official would decide not to look at the fact the play clearly won the ball.

We are honestly baffled, and this tweet by journalist Matt Critchley is getting lots and lots of traction:

Clarification from the Premier League re; Shef Utd penalty that was awarded. VAR only ruled on whether the incident was inside or outside the box, not on whether a foul took place or not. — Matt Critchley (@MattCritchley1) October 24, 2020

If a professional referee gets the benefit of a slow-motion replay, in which the incident is very clear – shouldn’t he then have the power to make a decision based on what is in front of him?

VAR is broken. It doesn’t work and the people behind it are just incompetent referees, which simply adds an extra layer of incompetence to proceedings.