Klopp explains heated conversation with Andy Robertson during Ajax game

Jurgen Klopp has praised Andy Robertson, Liverpool’s brilliant left-back, ahead of his 100th game for the Reds.

The Scot arrived in 2017 from Hull, and after a difficult first few months, has established himself as one of the best players in his position on the planet.

He’s been incredible this season, and midweek, was the only player to rival Fabinho for the Man of the Match award v Ajax.

Klopp though has explained the verbals they had in Amsterdam!

“Great! Mr Robertson, 100 Premier League games for Liverpool – if I go right back to when he arrived here it’s a wonderful story, and he has really established himself (at the top level),” the manager said, reported in the Mirror.

“I really, really like him as a person, and I really working with him because he’s a brilliant character and a super player.

“I think we had a few words on the touchline in Amsterdam – I was shouting at him like a devil and Robbo’s character is he can not hold completely back to (not) respond!”

Robbo is irreplaceable at left-back, but we hope Kostas Tsimikas will be back soon to provide him some competition.

The Greek was an £11m summer signing, but has barely made a Premier League bench so far due to an ongoing thigh injury.