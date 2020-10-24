(Video) Diogo Jota’s lovely header gives Liverpool 2-1 lead v Sheffield United

Diogo Jota scored his second Premier League goal for Liverpool this evening with a lovely header in front of a sadly empty Kop.

The Portuguese, starting alongside Liverpool’s famous front-three for the first time, nodded into the corner of the net after a perfectly timed leap.

Sadio Mane gets an assist for his excellent work and cross on the left flank for his new team-mate, too.

Jota struggled to get into the game in the first-half, but was a real livewire in the second – dribbling, shooting and creating chances.

He was withdrawn for James Milner late on, but he will have done his chances of keeping his spot in the XI no harm whatsoever.

